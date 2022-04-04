StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.20.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $102.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.35. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $81.28 and a 1-year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

