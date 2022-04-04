StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEO. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $16.05 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,469,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after purchasing an additional 988,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,405,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

