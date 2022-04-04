StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.69.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.