StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $269.74 million, a PE ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

