StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATOS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 732,244.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,706 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 720.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 25.81% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

