StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Atossa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.80.
Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.
