StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $709.72 on Thursday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $579.96 and a fifty-two week high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $688.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Atrion by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Atrion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 41,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 52.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (Get Rating)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

