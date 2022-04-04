StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $233.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.11. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $184.85 and a twelve month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total transaction of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

