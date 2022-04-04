StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

