StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of BSMX opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164,981 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after buying an additional 960,864 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,737,000.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

