StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,503. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.