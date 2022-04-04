StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,654. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

