StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

CMA stock opened at $90.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24. Comerica has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

