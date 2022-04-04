StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COMM. Bank of America cut CommScope from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.63. CommScope has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.