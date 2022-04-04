StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCOR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

Get comScore alerts:

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. comScore has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.09 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 13.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that comScore will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 130,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $330,205.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of comScore by 144.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the third quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.