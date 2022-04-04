StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

CSTM stock opened at $18.33 on Thursday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $71,144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $42,733,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

