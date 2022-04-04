StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Savings Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048. The company has a market cap of $177.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 15.37%. On average, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 58,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

