StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.50. 28,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,659. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. Flex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Flex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,608,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,957,000 after acquiring an additional 259,844 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Flex by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,008,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,461 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,581,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,940 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,683,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 326,796 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

