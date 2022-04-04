StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

GHC stock traded down $11.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $608.60. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,737. Graham has a one year low of $547.75 and a one year high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Graham by 57.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graham by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Graham by 33.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Graham by 90.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.