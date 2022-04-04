StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE HSC opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $982.39 million, a P/E ratio of -309.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

