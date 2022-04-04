StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,943 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,665,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

