StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ICICI Bank stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. 144,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,098,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. ICICI Bank has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.11.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 444.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

