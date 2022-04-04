StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IEX. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.37. 5,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.93. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

