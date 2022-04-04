StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark cut Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of IVAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 1,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,616. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $139.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 43.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%.

In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Intevac during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Intevac by 54.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intevac by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

