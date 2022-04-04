StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.93.

JAZZ traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,557,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

