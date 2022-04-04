StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.93.
JAZZ traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,566,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,859,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $71,557,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
