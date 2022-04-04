StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YY. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JOYY from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.88.

Get JOYY alerts:

JOYY stock opened at $37.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $105.39.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.