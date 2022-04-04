StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $150.30. 639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,189. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.44. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lindsay by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

