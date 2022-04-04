StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Loews (NYSE:L)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

L stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.26. 638,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.89. Loews has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.13%.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter worth $424,424,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $185,892,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 13,133.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,225,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 521.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 359,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Loews by 46.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,725,000 after purchasing an additional 325,393 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.