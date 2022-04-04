StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.58.

Shares of MTW stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 963 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,022. The stock has a market cap of $513.78 million, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 2.16. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $816,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $837,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

