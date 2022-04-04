StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.02.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.