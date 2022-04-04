StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of OII traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,960. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.89.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

