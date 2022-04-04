StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

PFBC stock opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,803,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 53,179 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,192,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.