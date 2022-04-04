StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE NX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. 590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,897. The company has a market capitalization of $717.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.52. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 17.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,911 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

