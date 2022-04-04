StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRBK. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $4.73. 2,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $281.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

Republic First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay M. Neilon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $74,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore J. Flocco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $25,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $148,236 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 85,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,717 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

