StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.