StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SSD. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $109.55. 165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.53. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $102.91 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 16.31%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,098,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,771,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,489,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after acquiring an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

