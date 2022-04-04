StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $203.70. 335,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day moving average is $212.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.