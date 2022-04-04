StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SAH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 487,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,884. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.18. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.38%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after purchasing an additional 267,763 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 291,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,191,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,289,000 after purchasing an additional 141,294 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 125,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

