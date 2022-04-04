StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STERIS (NYSE:STE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STE. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

NYSE STE traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $243.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,989. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $249.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.26 and its 200 day moving average is $229.17.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,491 shares of company stock worth $2,031,469 in the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

