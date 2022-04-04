StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $89.60 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

