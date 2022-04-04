StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered uniQure from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.90. uniQure has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $903.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in uniQure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in uniQure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after buying an additional 77,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in uniQure by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,157,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after buying an additional 423,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile (Get Rating)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

