StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USDP. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in USD Partners by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 858,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in USD Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.