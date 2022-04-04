StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.29.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $61,299,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.