StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $73.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Varonis Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

