StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
VSEC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.83.
VSEC stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
