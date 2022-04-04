StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a hold rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.50.

WEX opened at $172.53 on Thursday. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $232.07. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17,253.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.68.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEX will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,039,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,546,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

