StockNews.com Lowers North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) to Buy

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC started coverage on North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NOA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.81. 41,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,726. The company has a market cap of $421.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,465,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,417 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,148.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 184,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

