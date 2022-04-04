Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ earnings. Streamline Health Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Streamline Health Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Streamline Health Solutions.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,465. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 35.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.