Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 2,428.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PROG were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PROG by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG opened at $29.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.73.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

