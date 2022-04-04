Strs Ohio Has $792,000 Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of The Hackett Group worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCKT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

