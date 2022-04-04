Strs Ohio Has $836,000 Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $757,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 237,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $32.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $622.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.06.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile (Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.